Daniel S. Salvadore Obituary

Daniel S. Salvadore, formerly of Shenandoah, and a resident at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Schuylkill Center.

Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Alphonso and Lucia "Espositio" Salvadore.

Daniel was a career military veteran with the Army, having served during the Vietnam era. He then worked as a recruiter and trainer throughout his military career. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and playing the numbers.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia, in 1999; three brothers, Anthony, Joseph and Thomas Salvadore; two sisters, Mary Alshefski and Sophie Gallagher.

He leaves behind his wife of 18 years, Jennifer (Long) Salvadore; one son, Daniel Salvadore, with his wife, Angie, of Shenandoah; one sister, Grace Zulkowski, of Shenandoah; two grandchildren, Nina Deluso with her husband, Joe, of Barnesville, and Gianna Murphy with her husband, Patrick, of Frackville; two great-grandchildren, Briella Deluso and Joseph Daniel Deluso; nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Scripture services will be conducted at 10 a.m. by Monsignor Ronald Bocian. Interment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights.

Contributions in Daniel's memory may be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963. Due to COVID-19, all recommended social distancing, mask requirements and public safety guidelines will be followed. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 10, 2020
