Darien Dean Stanakis, 21, of Zion Grove, passed away, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.
Born in Hazleton, March 17, 1998, he was a son of Robert and Deidre (Stauffer) Stanakis, of Zion Grove, and spent his entire life in Zion Grove.
Darien worked as a clerk at Rentschler's Restaurant, Ringtown; a butcher at Capital Food Market, Shenandoah; and Home Depot, Saint Clair. For the past two years he has been assisting his father with daily chores due to health difficulties. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown, and Shenandoah Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed spending time with his dad, fishing and hunting, and also spending time with the family pets.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a sister, Savanna Stanakis, of Zion Grove; paternal grandparents, Robert and Carol Stanakis, of Ringtown; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Nancy Stauffer, of Zion Grove; maternal great-grandparents, Jerome Stauffer, of Zion Grove, and Donald and Larue Williams, of Ringtown; aunts, uncles and cousins.
His funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in St. John's Lutheran Church, 106 W. Main St., Ringtown. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 106 W. Main St., Ringtown, PA 17967. Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West) 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 26, 2019