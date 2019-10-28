Home

Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Darleen Anne (Bartolet) Shappell, 68, of Orwigsburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Darleen was born in Pottsville on April 12, 1951, a daughter of the late Anna (Hoffman) and Kenneth D. Bartolet, as well as her adoptive mother Bernadine Michalik.

She was the wife of Clarence "Doot" Shappell. They were married 49 years. She was a graduate of Blue Mountain School District, where she also worked as a library aide before her passing.

Darleen is survived by her two sons, Todd, husband of Michaelene Shappell, their children, Todd Michael Jr. and Brodey Kyle Shappell, of Orwigsburg, Scott, husband of Jessica Shappell, their children, Katelyn Marie and Brandon Scott Shappell, also of Orwigsburg. Darleen is survived by a sister, Marilyn Lehman, of Schuylkill Haven, and a brother, Wayne, husband of Susan Remick, of Portland, Ore.; an uncle, Ray Hoffman, of Orwigsburg, and an aunt, Marion Bartolet, of Auburn; cousins, nieces and nephews; her beloved puppy, Harley.

Evening visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. A religious service will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kenneth T. Melber Jr. officiating. Public is invited to call Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 28, 2019
