|
|
Darlene A. Kankowski, 57, of Park Place, died Sunday in her home.
Raised in Trenton, she was a daughter of the late Metro and Mary (Smellousky) Kerrick.
She attended Mahanoy Area High School and was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Mahanoy City.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her nephew, Tony Gober.
Survivors include two sons, Chris and his fiancée, Danielle Sippie, of Morea, and Eric and his partner, Thomas Salvanti, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; brothers, Metro "Butch" Kerrick and his partner, Helen, of Dupont, and Paul Kerrick and his partner, Anne, of Barnesville; sisters, Mary Ann Yeneskie and her husband, Frank, of Barnesville, Pat Gober, of Delano, and Michele Igo and her husband, Tom, of Houston, Texas; her best friend and partner, Robert "Bobby" Frye, of Park Place; nieces and nephews, Kristin Morton, Paul and Ronnie Gober, Laura Vasura, and Alyssa and Matthew Igo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. James Carroll at 11:30 a.m. Friday in St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Contributions in Darlene's name to St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family and will be accepted at the visitation. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 24, 2019