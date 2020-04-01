|
|
Darlene R. Dunkelberger, 83, of Hegins, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
She was born Friday, Feb. 12, 1937, in Pitman, a daughter of the late Leonard P. Morgan and Dorothy Ramberger Morgan.
She was a graduate of the former Hegins Township High School.
Darlene was a payroll clerk at Fort Indiantown Gap until her retirement and then worked at Romberger Farm Supply, Pitman.
She was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Hegins, where she was a member of Altar Guild.
Darlene enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting and reading. She was a warm and loving grandmother and loved to share in her granddaughters' lives and activities.
Her husband, Maynard H. Dunkelberger, passed away in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Kenneth Morgan and Ronald Morgan.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol J. Waldron and her husband, Carlton, of Dillsburg, and Kathleen G. Romberger and her husband, William, of Pitman; a son, Gary M. Dunkelberger and his wife, Ann, of Elizabethville; two granddaughters, Darla J. Romberger and Kayla M. Romberger, both of Pitman; a brother, Willis Morgan, of Valley View; nieces and nephews.
Due to the ongoing public health concerns, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be made in Friedens Cemetery, Hegins. Memorial contributions can be made to Friedens Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 375, Hegins, PA 17938, or to Hegins Area Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 678, Valley View, PA 17983. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 1, 2020