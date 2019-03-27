Darlene T. "Dee" Soult, 70, of Mahanoy City, died Monday afternoon at her daughter Tammie's home in Park Place.
Born in Jeansville, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Dora Beishline Bevans.
She had been employed at various local factories and cleaning jobs. Dee had a big heart and was known for her willingness to do anything for anyone and adored her 10 grandchildren. She was a member of the Mahanoy City American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Kenneth, in 2001; two brothers, Peter and John Bevans; a grandson, Jordan Troutman.
Survivors include her daughters, Lori and her husband, Dave Bickowski, Betty Lou and her husband, Larry Levy, Tammie and her husband, Duke Troutman, and Tara and her husband, Gary Brown; a son, Kenny and his wife, Heather. She is also survived by sisters, Betty Markle, Shirley Tolerico, Ellie Leonard, Doris Damico, Margaret Steinmetz, Debra Matsko and Marilyn Bevans; brothers, Roy, Christopher, Henry, Harold, Walter, Richard, David and Lewis Bevans; her grandchildren, Alyssa Sieck, Aaron and Ryan Bickowski, Meghan Flaim, Brandi and A.J. Levy, Bryson, Ayden and Gage Soult, and Tyler Brown. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and aunts and uncles.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. Interment will be privately held in German Protestant Cemetery in Mahanoy Township. Contributions in Dee's name to the Mahanoy City American Legion or the Mahanoy City American Legion Ladies Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
