Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene T. "Dee" Soult. View Sign

Darlene T. "Dee" Soult, 70, of Mahanoy City, died Monday afternoon at her daughter Tammie's home in Park Place.



Born in Jeansville, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Dora Beishline Bevans.



She had been employed at various local factories and cleaning jobs. Dee had a big heart and was known for her willingness to do anything for anyone and adored her 10 grandchildren. She was a member of the Mahanoy City American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Kenneth, in 2001; two brothers, Peter and John Bevans; a grandson, Jordan Troutman.



Survivors include her daughters, Lori and her husband, Dave Bickowski, Betty Lou and her husband, Larry Levy, Tammie and her husband, Duke Troutman, and Tara and her husband, Gary Brown; a son, Kenny and his wife, Heather. She is also survived by sisters, Betty Markle, Shirley Tolerico, Ellie Leonard, Doris Damico, Margaret Steinmetz, Debra Matsko and Marilyn Bevans; brothers, Roy, Christopher, Henry, Harold, Walter, Richard, David and Lewis Bevans; her grandchildren, Alyssa Sieck, Aaron and Ryan Bickowski, Meghan Flaim, Brandi and A.J. Levy, Bryson, Ayden and Gage Soult, and Tyler Brown. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and aunts and uncles.



Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. Interment will be privately held in German Protestant Cemetery in Mahanoy Township. Contributions in Dee's name to the Mahanoy City American Legion or the Mahanoy City American Legion Ladies Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family. Please visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Darlene T. "Dee" Soult, 70, of Mahanoy City, died Monday afternoon at her daughter Tammie's home in Park Place.Born in Jeansville, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Dora Beishline Bevans.She had been employed at various local factories and cleaning jobs. Dee had a big heart and was known for her willingness to do anything for anyone and adored her 10 grandchildren. She was a member of the Mahanoy City American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Kenneth, in 2001; two brothers, Peter and John Bevans; a grandson, Jordan Troutman.Survivors include her daughters, Lori and her husband, Dave Bickowski, Betty Lou and her husband, Larry Levy, Tammie and her husband, Duke Troutman, and Tara and her husband, Gary Brown; a son, Kenny and his wife, Heather. She is also survived by sisters, Betty Markle, Shirley Tolerico, Ellie Leonard, Doris Damico, Margaret Steinmetz, Debra Matsko and Marilyn Bevans; brothers, Roy, Christopher, Henry, Harold, Walter, Richard, David and Lewis Bevans; her grandchildren, Alyssa Sieck, Aaron and Ryan Bickowski, Meghan Flaim, Brandi and A.J. Levy, Bryson, Ayden and Gage Soult, and Tyler Brown. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and aunts and uncles.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. Interment will be privately held in German Protestant Cemetery in Mahanoy Township. Contributions in Dee's name to the Mahanoy City American Legion or the Mahanoy City American Legion Ladies Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home David D Jarrett Funeral Home

201 E Pine St

Mahanoy City , PA 17948

(570) 773-3801 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close