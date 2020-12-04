Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Congregational Church
Schuylkill Haven,
Darrell Claude Koch Obituary

Darrell Claude Koch, 47, of Orwigsburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, at St. Luke's Medical Center, Allentown.

Born April 5, 1973, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Eugene Koch and Beverly (Strouse) Koch Zacek, of Orwigsburg.

He was the husband of Jennifer M. Koch.

He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1991. He then went to the training center for Sheet Metal Local Union 19. He was employed by Warko Group through the sheet metal union. He was also the current owner and operator of Muddy Hollow Farms. He was a member of West Brunswick and Deer Lake fire companies.

He was preceded in death by his father; father-in-law, Edward Reifsnyder; maternal grandparents, Claude and Pearl Strouse; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Annabelle Koch.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Dillon and Brady Koch; siblings, Doreen Koch Engle (Randy), of Molino, and Dana Koch, of New Ringgold; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Ted Rathman officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. At the family's request, memorial donations may be forwarded to Deer Lake Fire Company, 1 Ash Road, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. To extend condolences to the family, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -