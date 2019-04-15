Darrell Startzel Jr., 30, of Barnesville, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Startzel Jr..
Born in Lehighton, Oct. 9, 1988, he was a son of Ann Miller Startzel, of Greeneville, Tenn., formerly of Barnesville, and the late Darrell Startzel Sr.
He was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School.
Darrell enjoyed riding dirt bikes and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Lakers. Above all, his family was of most importance to him; he was especially close to his sister, Danielle, with whom he shared many cherished times.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his father, were his paternal grandfather, Earl Startzel Jr., and his maternal grandfather, Harold Miller Sr.
Surviving are his sister, Danielle Rooney and her husband, Tom, of Frackville; his companion of nine years, Coleen Kissling, of Barnesville; paternal grandmother, Eloise Startzel, of Brockton; aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, many friends and his faithful friend, his dog, Buddy.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for Darrell's family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 South Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976-2225
(570) 462-0921
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 15, 2019