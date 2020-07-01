|
Darwin Leroy Stiely, 82, of Klingerstown, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence.
Darwin was born Jan. 22, 1938, in Klingerstown, a son of the late Wellington "Bud" and Verna (Clark) Stiely.
He graduated from Tri-Valley High School and served in the Army from 1957-59.
Darwin was employed at various places as a heavy equipment operator.
He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Sacramento, and was also a member of Erdman Sportsman Club and a former member of VFW, Valley View and Gratz.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Stiely; a daughter-in-law, Darlene Stiely; a sister, Romaine Piergallini; a brother, Ronald C. Stiely.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia (Wiest) Stiely; they were married March 5, 1960; two sons, Kenneth, husband of Yvonne Stiely, of Hegins; Alan Stiely, of Sacramento; a daughter, Trisha, wife of Philip Mader, of Dauphin; three grandchildren, Derck Stiely and his wife, Kayla, Timothy Stiely and his wife, Angela, and Kayla Stiely; eight great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicholas, Elliot, Savanah, Kendra, Carsyn, Camdyn and Kinsley; nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Paul's UCC Cemetery, Sacramento, with the Rev. Ray Holland officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 2300 E. Main St., Sacramento, PA 17968. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book please visit www.srrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 1, 2020