David A. Corby, 53, of Llewellyn, Branch Township, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday at Christmas Pines Campground, West Brunswick Township.



Born in Pottsville, he was a son of Robert Corby, Saint Clair, and the late Elizabeth Kohler Corby.



He was a 1985 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School and worked for Shalmet Corp., Deer Lake.



He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven; and a social member of the Good Intent Hose Company, Llewellyn.



In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Corby.



Surviving, in addition to his father, are his wife of 31 years, the former Donna Rae Woodford; two daughters, Crystal Corby (spouse, Richard Kimmel), Llewellyn, and Amie Corby, Llewellyn; three siblings, Thomas Corby (spouse, Maria), Saint Clair, Catherine Mabry, Schuylkill Haven, and William Corby (spouse, Heather), Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephews.



The family will accept visitors from 8 until 10 a.m. Saturday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Ron Schultz officiating. Interment will be in Llewellyn Community Cemetery. Contributions are preferred to CCOP Ministry, 75 S. Berne St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Please visit www.dutcavich.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on July 11, 2019