Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Resources
More Obituaries for David Corby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Corby

Send Flowers
David A. Corby Obituary
David A. Corby, 53, of Llewellyn, Branch Township, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday at Christmas Pines Campground, West Brunswick Township.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of Robert Corby, Saint Clair, and the late Elizabeth Kohler Corby.

He was a 1985 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School and worked for Shalmet Corp., Deer Lake.

He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven; and a social member of the Good Intent Hose Company, Llewellyn.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Corby.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are his wife of 31 years, the former Donna Rae Woodford; two daughters, Crystal Corby (spouse, Richard Kimmel), Llewellyn, and Amie Corby, Llewellyn; three siblings, Thomas Corby (spouse, Maria), Saint Clair, Catherine Mabry, Schuylkill Haven, and William Corby (spouse, Heather), Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors from 8 until 10 a.m. Saturday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Ron Schultz officiating. Interment will be in Llewellyn Community Cemetery. Contributions are preferred to CCOP Ministry, 75 S. Berne St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Please visit www.dutcavich.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.