David A. Guers, 74, of Hometown, died Tuesday at St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem after a brief illness.
He was the husband of the late Marlene Pero Guers.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Howard and Dorothy Thomas Guers.
He was a retired accountant who enjoyed boating and fishing.
Surviving is a son, Matt, of State College.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Hometown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Penn State Hazleton Honors Program, c/o Penn State University-Hazleton Campus, 76 University Drive, Hazleton, PA 18702.
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 5, 2019