David A. Lucas Obituary
David A. Lucas, 67, of Hegins, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born Tuesday, June 12, 1951, in Joliett, a son of Lila J. Wolfgang Lucas, of Donaldson, and the late Ray "Checky" A. Lucas.

David A. served in the Army during the Vietnam Era.

He was a self-employed coal miner.

He was a member of the Independent Miners Association, Valley View Gun Club, VFW Post 8235 and American Legion Post 575, both of Valley View, Joliett Fire Company, Lavelle Fire Company and Pine Grove Fish and Game.

David A. and his wife, LaRae, were involved with their community. He helped hundreds of area people in times of need; raising funds through his David A. Pizza Sales and David A. Soup Sales. He was an advocate for coal miners rights and benefits. David A. enjoyed sitting on his porch listening to country music, giving his familiar wave to those passing by.

His wife, LaRae M. Deeter Lucas, passed away May 24, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his father and by a brother, Robin E. Lucas.

He is survived by son, David A. Lucas Jr. and his wife, Angel, of Valley View; two daughters, Denise Clark and her husband, John, of Hegins, and Christine Love, of O'Fallon, Ill.; five grandchildren, Jonathan Clark, Jeremy Clark, Jessica Neumeister, Isabella Lucas and Lola Lucas; seven great-grandchildren; five brothers, Rick L. Lucas, of Joliett, Gary R. Lucas, of Donaldson, Kevin T. Lucas, of Donaldson, Darryl "Bimmer" W. Lucas, of Donaldson, and Barry Lucas, of Birdsboro; five sisters, Judy A. Hoover, of Williamstown, Debra J. Cinqmars, of Williamstown, Christine J. Morgan, of Valley View, Donna E. Morgan, of Valley View, and Faye Nanni, of Birdsboro; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation prior to the service. Private burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Ashland. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 11, 2019
