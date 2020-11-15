Home

Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
David A. Singley Obituary

David A. Singley, 62, a former resident of Ringtown, currently residing in Mahanoy City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, while in the company of his family.

Dave was born July 2, 1958, in Hazleton, a son of the late Jeanetter Marie (Horrox) and Kenneth R. Singley.

Dave attended North Schuylkill High School and last worked as a maintenance mechanic for Tri-State Envelope in Ashland. Prior to that, he worked for the former hanger factory in Ringtown until its closure.

He was an avid fan of NHRA drag racing. Dave was a fisherman who loved the outdoors, but while inside, he enjoyed food and animal shows on the television.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Singley Slater, and by his stepmother, Maudie Singley.

Dave is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cindy (Vislusky) Singley; by his children, Mark Daniels, Brandy Daniels and Vicki Daniels; brothers, Kenneth A. Singley and Michael Singley; sisters, Carol Singley-Roland and Nina Whitner. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jordan Daniels, Alyssa Daniels and Beau Swetavich, along with nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dave's family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. All protocols regarding COVID-19, including limited funeral home capacity, wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed. You may leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 15, 2020
