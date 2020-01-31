Home

David B. Yakamavage Obituary
David B. Yakamavage, 58, of West West Terrace, Branch Township, passed away Tuesday at home.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of Barbara Dando Yakamavage, Branch Township, and the late Joseph Yakamavage.

He was a 1979 graduate of Minersville Area High School and attended Susquehanna University.

He was a Navy veteran, having served for six years in the Submarine Service aboard the USS Whale (SSN-638). He was a graduate of Naval Nuclear Power School. His awards included the Good Conduct Medal, The Navy Expeditionary Medal and the Navy Sea Service Ribbon. He also received two letters of commendation from Commander, Submarine Group Nine.

As a civilian, he had been employed as plant supervisor at several local cogeneration plants.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Kathy Depsky, in 2012.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by two sisters, Terri Leshko (spouse, Charles), of Minersville, and Michele Yakamavage, RN, of Branch Township; two nieces, Lauren Leshko and Leah Leshko; a nephew, Christopher Leshko.

Services are private. The family prefers contributions to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph St. Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203, or by visiting their website, www.nmcrs.org. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
