David C. Burkhardt, 72, of Orwigsburg, passed away Tuesday, May 14, at his residence.
David was born in Bethlehem, on Dec. 11, 1946. He was a son of the late Miriam C. Payrow and John L. Burkhardt.
After graduating from Blue Mountain High School, David graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, Connecticut. He served in the Army in the Vietnam War. During his life he was employed as a chef for the Swiss Chalet, Brandywine Hospital and the Heidelberg Country Club.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Judith Burkhardt and Susan Henninger.
David is survived by two daughters, Vanessa Bennett and Whitney Weir; a son, Brian Hepler; a sister, Mary, wife of Joseph Long; and brothers, John Burkhardt, husband of Beverly, and James Burkhardt, husband of Sharon; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home, Orwigsburg, with Pastor Steward Warner officiating. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Interment will be in Kimmel's Cemetery, Orwigsburg.
May 17, 2019