Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David C. Burkhardt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





David was born in Bethlehem, on Dec. 11, 1946. He was a son of the late Miriam C. Payrow and John L. Burkhardt.



After graduating from Blue Mountain High School, David graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, Connecticut. He served in the Army in the Vietnam War. During his life he was employed as a chef for the Swiss Chalet, Brandywine Hospital and the Heidelberg Country Club.



He was preceded in death by sisters, Judith Burkhardt and Susan Henninger.



David is survived by two daughters, Vanessa Bennett and Whitney Weir; a son, Brian Hepler; a sister, Mary, wife of Joseph Long; and brothers, John Burkhardt, husband of Beverly, and James Burkhardt, husband of Sharon; and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home, Orwigsburg, with Pastor Steward Warner officiating. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Interment will be in Kimmel's Cemetery, Orwigsburg.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





David C. Burkhardt, 72, of Orwigsburg, passed away Tuesday, May 14, at his residence.David was born in Bethlehem, on Dec. 11, 1946. He was a son of the late Miriam C. Payrow and John L. Burkhardt.After graduating from Blue Mountain High School, David graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, Connecticut. He served in the Army in the Vietnam War. During his life he was employed as a chef for the Swiss Chalet, Brandywine Hospital and the Heidelberg Country Club.He was preceded in death by sisters, Judith Burkhardt and Susan Henninger.David is survived by two daughters, Vanessa Bennett and Whitney Weir; a son, Brian Hepler; a sister, Mary, wife of Joseph Long; and brothers, John Burkhardt, husband of Beverly, and James Burkhardt, husband of Sharon; and many nieces and nephews.Services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home, Orwigsburg, with Pastor Steward Warner officiating. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Interment will be in Kimmel's Cemetery, Orwigsburg.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close