David C. Masser, 80, of Hegins, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Premier at Susquehanna, Millersburg.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David C. Masser.
He was born on Friday, Nov. 25, 1938, in Hegins, a son of the late Mark M. Masser and the late Ruth Kressley Masser.
David was a 1956 graduate of the former Hegins Township High School, received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Bloomsburg University and received his Master's Degree in Education from Lehigh University.
He was a teacher for the Tri-Valley School District, until his retirement.
David was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Hegins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Mark M. Masser Jr. and Kermit K. Masser.
He is survived by his companion, Mary Miller, of Harrisburg; sister-in-law, Esther I. Masser, of Halifax; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Friedens United Church of Christ, Hegins, with the Rev. Michael C Klahr officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be made in Friedens Cemetery, Hegins. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 12, 2019