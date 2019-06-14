Home

Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
David Charles Bronick

David Charles Bronick Obituary
David Charles Bronick, 56, of Frackville, died Saturday at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah.

Born in Chester, Aug. 12, 1962, he was a son of Shirley Miller Bronick, of Kentucky, and the late George Bronick.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Frackville.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a sister, Wendy Huff and her husband, Michael, of Kentucky; nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 14, 2019
