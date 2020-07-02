|
David Scherr, 62, of Auburn, passed away while in the care of Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born April 12, 1958, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Betty and Fredrick Scherr.
A 1976 graduate of Saint Clair High School, he worked for many years at Penn Steel, Hamburg, and most recently for the past 18 years worked for American Crane, Douglassville. He took great pride and satisfaction in working on contracts for Defense Departments, Navy Shipyards and, most recently, for NASA.
His hobbies were vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and attending NASCAR races, music festivals and concerts.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Ellen; his sons, Matthew and Christopher; lastly his dog, Magnus.
In our modern age of confusion, hysteria and directionless, it is perhaps high praise that David may be remembered by all that knew him as a decent man and a good father. All funeral arrangements are to be private in light of recent troubles. No flowers are requested. Prayers, however, will be appreciated.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 2, 2020