Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
David "Beaver" Flail

David "Beaver" Flail Obituary

David "Beaver" Flail, 49, of Frackville, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Frackville.

Born April 26, 1971, in Pottsville, he was a son of David E. Flail, of Frackville, and Deborah Smith, of Frackville.

He was an equipment operator for Frackville Borough, and previously at Ron Troy Paving, Frackville.

He was of the Methodist faith and a member of Sons of the American Legion and South End Field and Stream Association, Frackville. David played Frackville Little League and Teener baseball and loved riding dirtbikes and especially his Harley-Davidson.

Surviving are sister, Renee Corby, Minersville; aunts, uncles; niece, Alysha; nephew, Sean; a great-nephew, Cayden.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 24, 2020
