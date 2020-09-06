Home

Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
David "Beaver" Flail

David "Beaver" Flail, 49, of Frackville, died Thursday Aug. 20, 2020, in Frackville.

Memorial services will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. The Rev. Jack Murray will be officiating. Calling hours will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ruth Steinert SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 6, 2020
