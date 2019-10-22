|
|
David G. Fogarty, 80, of Pottsville and formerly of Minersville, passed away Saturday with his loving wife by his side at the Lebanon VA Hospital. He fought a courageous fight against multiple myeloma.
Raised in New Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Hugh and Mary Huzway Fogarty.
He attended Holy Family Elementary School and graduated from the former Blythe Township High School, both in New Philadelphia. He attended the Ford School of Business in Pottsville, Southern Schuylkill Vo-Tech, Penn State Center in Schuylkill Haven and Bell Laboratories in Reading. He was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church in Minersville, where he formerly served as a eucharistic minister.
He also served in the Army from 1961-1964, attaining the honorable rank of SP4. He attended Survey School in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, serving as an Artillery Surveyor with the 7th Infantry Division in the DMZ, Korea.
Following his time in the military, he worked in plant construction, machine and tool setting, and as a production process analyst undersea laser cable at Western Electric, AT&T, Lucent technologies and Agere Microelectronics, LSI, until his retirement in 2001.
He was a member of the Minersville American Legion Post 544, the Catholic War Veterans, a life member of the AMVETS and a member of the IBEW. He also holds membership in the Ancient Order of Hibernians, JFK Division No. 2, serving as treasurer and was the recipient of their "Irishman of the Year" Award in 2011. He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage. He was also a member of the Hidden Valley Senior Golf League before becoming ill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Fogarty LeBrun, in 2014.
He is survived by his devoted wife, the former Darlene Wawrzaszek; a daughter, Colleen Vottero and her husband, Mark, Palmyra; three grandchildren, Markus, Luke and Jake for which he was a proud 'Pop-Pop'; a brother, Ronald, Deland, Fla.; mother-in-law, Margaret Wawrzaszek; nieces, nephews and cousins and his "extended adopted family in Ireland," Michael, Helen, Anna, Patrick, Sean Gerard and Lily Hannah Walsh; and "Hank" the Labradoodle.
In July, Dave and his wife Darlene celebrated 51 years of marriage. They always held hands and cherished their time together. They enjoyed traveling, especially Ireland, and spending time with their grandchildren.
Dave was a very generous, dedicated man and always put others before himself. His memory will forever live in the hearts of his family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Matthew the Evangelist, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday morning at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment with military honors will be Thursday in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Dave to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Contributions will be accepted by the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Dave's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
