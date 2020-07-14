Home

David G. "Kayo" Kroznuski

David G. "Kayo" Kroznuski Obituary

David G. "Kayo" Kroznuski, 66, of Minersville, passed away Friday, July 10, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

David was born Nov. 18, 1953, in Pottsville, a son of the late Alma (Baldessari) and Edward Kroznuski.

He was the husband of Teri (Padelsky) Kroznuski.

He was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, Minersville. He was a graduate of Minersville Area High School, Class of 1971. He was an inspector at Reading Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad and a former trackman with CONRAIL. Kayo was a donor for the Gift of Sight program.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nephews, Lucky Jr. and Eddie, and his father-in-law, Joseph F. Padelsky.

David is survived by his wife, Teri, and two sons, David and Matthew Kroznuski. He is also survived by two sisters, Rita, wife of Lucky Camporeale, Judy, wife of Stan Leonard, and a brother, Ned, husband of Penny Kroznuski. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, mother-in-law, Arlene Padelsky; brother-in-law, Jeff; sisters-in-law, Jolene, Ranel and Rita.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Leo Maletz officiating at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, all are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Minersville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org/donate. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 14, 2020
