David H. Meyers Sr., of Harrisburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Frey Village, Middletown.
Born in Pottsville, Feb. 2, 1947, he was a son of the late Jacob and Josephine (Davis) Meyers.
He enjoyed music and old movies. His biggest enjoyment in life was being a father, grandfather and friend.
David was a 1965 Pottsville Area High School graduate. He was employed by the Department of Revenue in the state Treasury Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Samuel Meyers.
He is survived by his son, David H. II, husband of Amy; daughters, Stefanie Whitaker and Carol Schaffstall, wife of Jerry; five grandchildren, Shawn and Derek Jones, Shyanne Binder, Joseph Schaffstall and Libbey Meyers; sister, Sally A. Meyers.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Hillside. Family and friends may call from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or Frey Village, 1020 N. Union St., Middletown, PA 17057. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Meyers family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 13, 2019