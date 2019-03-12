Dr. David J. Clouser, 71, of Montoursville, died March 8, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Regional Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 12, 1948, in Pottsville, a son of the late Melvin and Mary Clouser.
Dr. Clouser retired from his dental practice, in Montoursville, after 37 years. He was a member of the Elks Club and the Montoursville Lions Club.
Surviving is his wife of 42 years, the former Suellen Converse.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville. www.spitlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 12, 2019