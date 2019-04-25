Dr. David J. Clouser (1948 - 2019)
SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE
733 BROAD ST.
Montoursville, PA
17754
(570)-368-8352
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Lycoming Valley Baptist Church
4980 Lycoming Mall Drive
Montoursville, PA
Obituary
Dr. David J. Clouser, 71, of Montoursville, died March 8, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Regional Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 12, 1948, in Pottsville, a son of the late Melvin and Mary Clouser.

Dr. Clouser retired from his dental practice, in Montoursville, after 37 years. He was a member of the Elks Club and the Montoursville Lions Club.

Surviving is his wife of 42 years, the former Suellen Converse.

A Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Lycoming Valley Baptist Church, 4980 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville. Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville. www.spitlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
bullet Elks Lodge
