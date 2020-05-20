Home

David J. Morasky Obituary
David J. Morasky, 67, a resident of Cass Township, passed away late Saturday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

David was a son of the late Andrew and Anna Marchick Morasky.

He attended the former St. Stanislaus Grade School and was a 1971 graduate of Minersville Area High School. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville. He worked at the former United Metal Manufacturing, Pottsville, for 35 years. He was a lifetime member of the South Cass Fire Company and was a member of International Molders and Allied Workers Union. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan since childhood. He was also a fan of Minersville Girls Softball teams, attending games for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Morasky and Joseph Morasky.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, the former Diane Delaney; cousins; a sister-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Dave's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 20, 2020
