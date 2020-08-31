Home

Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
David J. Strenkoski


1969 - 2020
David J. Strenkoski Obituary

David J. Strenkoski, 51, of Mar Lin, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, at his residence.

David was born Feb. 21, 1969, in Pottsville, a son of the late Catherine (Rodnick) Strenkoski and Robert Strenkoski.

He was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School. He was a former member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville.

He was employed as a mechanic. He was a social member of the Sunny Rod & Gun Club, Minersville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.

David is survived by a brother, Kenneth, husband of Michelle Strenkoski; nephews, Kenneth P. Strenkoski and Michael J. Strenkoski; nieces, Holly Rose Strenkoski and Kimberly Anne Strenkoski; a great-nephew, William J. Strenkoski.

All services are private at the convenience of family. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 31, 2020
