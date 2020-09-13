Home

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Service
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
View Map
David K. Koppenhaver, 65, of Minersville, formerly of Hegins, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Thursday, Dec. 2, 1954, in Pottsville, a son of the late Guy K. Koppenhaver and Shirley A. Miller Koppenhaver.

He was a 1972 graduate of Tri-Valley High School.

David retired from Hydro Extrusions, Cressona, in January 2020 after 35 years of employment.

He was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Hegins.

He was also a member of FA&M Valley Lodge, Valley View, and the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary.

David was an avid bird watcher, enjoyed running, ball room dancing, traveling and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara M. Connolly Koppenhaver, to whom he was married for 2 years. He is also survived by a daughter, Bethany M. Storms, of Minersville; a son, Daniel G. Koppenhaver, of Erdman; four grandchildren, Eleanor, Grayson, Ava Lynn and Connor; a sister, Mary Jane Allvord and her husband, Roger, of Hegins; three nephews; his beloved pets, Missy, Weenie, Oliver and Brice.

Masonic services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, private services, with the Rev. Mark Swanson officiating, will follow the public viewing. Private burial will be made in Fountain Community Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 13, 2020
