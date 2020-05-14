Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Faith Assembly of God Church
David L. Morgan Obituary
David L. "Cookie" Morgan, 67, of Branchdale, formerly of Mount Pleasant, passed away Monday at his home.

Born in Butler Township, he was a son of the late Stanley and Blanche Buhl Morgan.

He was a 1971 graduate of Milton Hershey School. He was a carpenter in the building trade and was last employed as a maintenance technician by Foster Township.

Preceding him in death were two brothers, Louis Morgan and Gene Buhl.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, the former Loretta McGann; a daughter, Angela Vesay, of Pottsville; a grandson, Michael Blanco; two brothers, Bob Morgan, of Pitman, and Dale Buhl, of New Ringgold.

A memorial service at Faith Assembly of God Church, Cressona, will be scheduled at a later date. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 14, 2020
