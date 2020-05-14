|
|
David L. "Cookie" Morgan, 67, of Branchdale, formerly of Mount Pleasant, passed away Monday at his home.
Born in Butler Township, he was a son of the late Stanley and Blanche Buhl Morgan.
He was a 1971 graduate of Milton Hershey School. He was a carpenter in the building trade and was last employed as a maintenance technician by Foster Township.
Preceding him in death were two brothers, Louis Morgan and Gene Buhl.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, the former Loretta McGann; a daughter, Angela Vesay, of Pottsville; a grandson, Michael Blanco; two brothers, Bob Morgan, of Pitman, and Dale Buhl, of New Ringgold.
A memorial service at Faith Assembly of God Church, Cressona, will be scheduled at a later date. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 14, 2020