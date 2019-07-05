David Lee Gottschall, 76, of Mar Lin, Norwegian Township, passed away on Tuesday at his home.



Born in Sayre, he was a son of the late Herbert W. Gottschall Sr. and the late Janet C. Ramsay Gottschall Zedonek.



He was a 1961 graduate of Pottsville High School. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He had been employed by the former Mirawal Corporation, Port Carbon, and later worked for the former Radzievich Economy Markets, Minersville.



He was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Zedonek, and a nephew, Scott Gottschall.



David is survived by a brother, Herbert W. Gottschall Jr. (spouse, Ruth), Allentown; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Pamela Zedonek, Norwegian Township.



Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. Monday, July 8, until the time of service at 10 a.m. at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville. Interment will be private in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Branch Township. The family prefers donations to St. Nicholas Church Memorial Fund. Visit www.dutcavich.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2019