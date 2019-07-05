Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
David Lee Gottschall Obituary
David Lee Gottschall, 76, of Mar Lin, Norwegian Township, passed away on Tuesday at his home.

Born in Sayre, he was a son of the late Herbert W. Gottschall Sr. and the late Janet C. Ramsay Gottschall Zedonek.

He was a 1961 graduate of Pottsville High School. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He had been employed by the former Mirawal Corporation, Port Carbon, and later worked for the former Radzievich Economy Markets, Minersville.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Zedonek, and a nephew, Scott Gottschall.

David is survived by a brother, Herbert W. Gottschall Jr. (spouse, Ruth), Allentown; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Pamela Zedonek, Norwegian Township.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. Monday, July 8, until the time of service at 10 a.m. at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville. Interment will be private in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Branch Township. The family prefers donations to St. Nicholas Church Memorial Fund. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2019
