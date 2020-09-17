Home

Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
David M. Devlin


1946 - 2020
David M. Devlin Obituary

David M. Devlin, 74, of Cressona, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening at his residence.

Born May 4, 1946, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Francis and Lillian (Urich) Devlin.

He was of the Catholic faith

David proudly served his country in the Navy, having served two tours in Vietnam.

He worked at Schuylkill County Prison as a correctional officer for 26 years.

David was a member of American Legion, Cressona.

He had an outgoing personality and especially enjoyed talking with other veterans.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa.

David is survived by his wife, Jayne B. (Herring) Devlin, to whom he was married 39 years on Sept. 12, and daughter, Ceara Torres, wife of Miguel, of New Philadelphia.

Services are private at the convenience of family. The family requests contributions in David's memory be sent to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 S. Clark St., Arlington, VA 22202. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
