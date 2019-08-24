|
|
David M. Wixted, 72, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home.
Born in Pottsville, July 1, 1947, he was a son of the late Martin and Isabel (Sattizahn) Wixted.
Dave was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Class of 1965. He then earned a bachelor's degree in English education from Mount St. Mary's University, Emmttsburg, Md. Dave was a science teacher at Nativity BVM High School from 1973 till 1979, then worked as a food salesman and regional manager at Unilever in New Jersey until 2001 and last worked for the auditor general in Pennsylvania for five years until retiring. Dave was a board member for the Pottsville Housing Authority.
He was the assistant football coach at Nativity for more than 25 years and also the assistant basketball and track coach and the head coach of the baseball team. Dave started the annual golf tournament to aide the Nativity football team. He was inducted in the Tubby Allen-Chet Rogowicz Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.
Dave was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. He loved working in the garden and was an avid storyteller. Dave was always the life of the party and loved all of his family and friends, especially his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.
Dave is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cynthia (Barbetta) Wixted, Pottsville; a son, David J. Wixted and his wife, Shannon, Austin, Texas; a daughter, Jennifer Scancella and her husband, James, Havertown; two grandchildren, Sophia and James; a sister, Barbara Hayes, Waynesboro; a brother, M. Kevin Wixted, New York; cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon. Interment will be in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Green Wave Association in Dave's name. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 24, 2019