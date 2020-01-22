|
|
David Nicholas Scherr Sr., 82, of Deer Lake, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, at his residence with his longtime companion, Linda, by his side.
David was born March 18, 1937, in Saint Clair, a son of the late Mary (Hofer) Scherr and Bernard Scherr.
He was the widower of Rose Hnatishion. She passed away in 1975.
He was raised in the Catholic faith and was a 1955 graduate of Saint Clair High School. He served in the Navy and was employed as an electrician for AT&T, Alcoa and Western Electric. David was a volunteer firefighter for Alert Fire Company, Saint Clair, and Deer Lake Fire Company.
In addition to David's companion, Linda Baker, with whom he resided, David is survived by his daughter, Rose Ann, wife of Bruce Fisk, of Wyoming; two sons, David "Nick," husband of Franca D'Agostino Scherr, of Dillsburg, and BJ Scherr, of Lake Wynonah. He is also survived by grandchildren, Nicholas, Zachary, Sophia, Maria Scherr and Tyler Fisk.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with interment to follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Friends and family may gather from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 22, 2020