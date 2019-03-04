Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David P. Sweigert. View Sign





He was the husband of Donna L. Kershner Sweigert. They were married Oct. 13, 1979, and celebrated 39 years of marriage.



Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Richard Sr. and Dorothy Zulick Sweigert.



David was a 1972 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School. He worked as a machinist for Progressive Machine Works.



David was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Tilden Township, and its Holy Name Society.



He was an active member of the Schuylkill County Motorcycle Club and was on the drill team while it was in existence. David was also an active member of the Deer Lake HOG. He loved to ride his motorcycle and go on Friday rides. David and Donna traveled all over the country on the motorcycle.



David was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Sweigert Jr.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a sister, Patricia Reading, wife of Nicholas Reading, Schuylkill Haven; and his nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Parish Cemetery Columbarium, Hamburg. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mary RC Church, P.O. Box 189, Hamburg, PA 19526, or Hamburg Public Library, 35 N. Third Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolence, please visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

David P. Sweigert, 64, of Hamburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.He was the husband of Donna L. Kershner Sweigert. They were married Oct. 13, 1979, and celebrated 39 years of marriage.Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Richard Sr. and Dorothy Zulick Sweigert.David was a 1972 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School. He worked as a machinist for Progressive Machine Works.David was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Tilden Township, and its Holy Name Society.He was an active member of the Schuylkill County Motorcycle Club and was on the drill team while it was in existence. David was also an active member of the Deer Lake HOG. He loved to ride his motorcycle and go on Friday rides. David and Donna traveled all over the country on the motorcycle.David was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Sweigert Jr.Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a sister, Patricia Reading, wife of Nicholas Reading, Schuylkill Haven; and his nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Parish Cemetery Columbarium, Hamburg. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mary RC Church, P.O. Box 189, Hamburg, PA 19526, or Hamburg Public Library, 35 N. Third Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolence, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close