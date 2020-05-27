|
The Rev Dr. David W. Grant died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street with his children by his side.
Pastor Grant, a native of Schuylkill County, was born Dec. 21, 1943, in Ashland, a son of Woodrow W. and Violet I. (Boyer) Grant. He was baptized and confirmed in Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ by the Rev. Melvin F. Walper.
In 1957, he was received as a student-in-care of Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical & Reformed Church. A 1961 graduate of the Ashland Area Joint High School, he attended Bloomsburg University for one year. He then continued his education for ministry at Evangelical School of Theology, Myerstown, from which he graduated in 1965. He was ordained to the ministry Dec. 1, 1968, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Sacramento. Ordination was granted by Harrisburg Association of the Penn Central Conference. Two units of Clinical Pastoral Education were taken at the Wernersville State Hospital. Additional undergraduate work was taken at Bucknell University, Lebanon Valley College, Pennsylvania State University and Edison College. In 1972, he was awarded a B.A. degree from Consortium on Higher Education and Edison College. In 1974, he earned a M.A. degree in religion, also through Consortium and Edison College. On Dec. 19, 1976, he was awarded a Doctor of Divinity (honorary) degree by Addison University, Ottawa, Ontario. At this time, he was cited for his work with terminally ill patients and their families. In Oct. 1977, he participated in the residency in clinical oncology for clergy at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, Wisc., and in 1984 he participated in Grand Rounds for Chaplains at the St. Christopher's Hospice in London, England. In 1980, he earned a doctor of religion degree from Geneva Theological College. In 1990, he completed a refresher course in clinical pastoral care at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
He served on the board of directors of Bethany Children's Home and United Church Board for World Missions. He served two terms on , Pennsylvania Division board of directors, where he chaired the committees on service and rehabilitation and clergy education. David was on the committee for the creations of Hershey . He was a member of Tamaqua Area Ministerial Association. He was a member of Foundation of Thanatology and Academy of Grief and Bereavement Counselors. He served as director of pastoral care at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, and The Robert Packer Hospital (now Guthrie Medical Center) in Sayre. He served as pastor of the following: The New Berlin Charge, New Berlin; St. Paul's, Sacramento; St. John's, Lebanon; Zion, Lehighton; St. John's, Bedford; and did a two-year interim at The Lightstreet United Methodist Church, Lightstreet. He chaired Schuylkill Association Committee on Ministry and served on Penn-Southeast Conference Ministry Council. Pastor Grant returned to Schuylkill County in 1987, when he became pastor of Hegins Valley Charge, Hegins. On Jan. 9, 1994, he was elected pastor of Trinity Church, Tamaqua, where he served for 17 years. His final church was Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ, Ashland, the church where he was baptized and confirmed. He retired from Zion after serving 50 years in the ministry.
David was married to Susan Yost Grant, of Frackville, for 30 years, who preceded him in death on March 3, 2020. They had a blended family of seven young adults.
Surviving are David's children, David L. Grant (Ronda), of Bedford, and Susan E. Grant Martin (Jeffrey), of Lititz; five grandchildren, David C. Grant (Celeste), of Everett, Brandon L. Grant, of Manns Choice, Daniel T. Grant, of Bedford, Katelyn E. Martin and Tyler J. Martin, of Lititz; three great-grandchildren, Lorelei A. Grant, Maebrie E. Grant, and Emmett A. Grant. David's stepchildren are Maria Carado, of Harrisburg, Janice Carado, of Palmyra, George F. Carado (Cynthia), of Ringtown, Anthony J. Carado, of West Richland, Wash., and Vincent G. Carado (Jennifer), of Millersburg; seven step-grandchildren, Cory M. Stiely, of Olive Branch, Miss., Andrew S. Carado, of Northumberland, Dylan A. Williard, of Palmyra, Dominick V. Carado, of Sacramento, Kyla E. Carado, of Ringtown, Hanna L. Mowery, of Chambersburg, and Zane S. Mowery, of Millersburg; one step-great-grandchild, Sophia M. Williard.
David's hobby was collecting FDR memorabilia. He was also an avid cigar aficionado and a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a voracious reader and loved to be surrounded by books. He loved to vacation in Maine and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interment will be held privately with David's immediate family. A memorial service will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hershey , 125 Lucy Avenue, Hummelstown, PA 17036. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements. Visit kullfuneral.com.
