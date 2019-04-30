David W. Viars Jr., 41, of Pottsville, died Sunday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Feb. 22, 1978, in Pottsville, a son of Violet Butler Viars and the late David W. Viars Sr.
He attended Pottsville Area High School.
In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by a daughter, Caitlin Viars; paternal grandparents, Shirley and Corbin Viars; maternal grandparents, Betty Dixon and John Rich; a nephew, Ryan.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, is a fiancée, Maryann Shadler; five sons, Brandan, Brody, Brentyn, Blantynn and David W. Viars III; two sisters, Alice Krisa and Tanya Viars; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, funeral director, James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with David's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 30, 2019