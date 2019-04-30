David W. Viars Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Rest in Peace, my friend! GOD rest his Soul!"
    - Jim Pugh Jr
  • "May you rest now with no pain cuz. I love you and will..."
    - Tracy Butler Rountree
  • "Sorry 4 your loss our prayers r with u at this most..."
    - Mike Brobst
  • "Thoughts and prayers for davids Family I know Davids..."
    - Cheryl Dunmoyer
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - thomas bracey
Service Information
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA
17901
(570)-622-1403
Obituary
Send Flowers

David W. Viars Jr., 41, of Pottsville, died Sunday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born Feb. 22, 1978, in Pottsville, a son of Violet Butler Viars and the late David W. Viars Sr.

He attended Pottsville Area High School.

In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by a daughter, Caitlin Viars; paternal grandparents, Shirley and Corbin Viars; maternal grandparents, Betty Dixon and John Rich; a nephew, Ryan.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, is a fiancée, Maryann Shadler; five sons, Brandan, Brody, Brentyn, Blantynn and David W. Viars III; two sisters, Alice Krisa and Tanya Viars; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, funeral director, James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with David's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.