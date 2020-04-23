|
David William Thye, 79, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 19, at Orwigsburg Manor, Orwigsburg.
Born April 30, 1940, in Oakland, Calif., he was a son of the late Charles and Agnes Thye.
David was a very dedicated serviceman, having served over 20 years of active duty and retired from the Marine Corps. He served two tours in Vietnam as a radio telegraph operator and repairman. Through his years of service, he received many awards and accommodations.
After retiring from the Marines, David worked as a computer programmer.
He was a member of St. Patrick RCC, Pottsville, Navy Club, American Legion, VFW and Knights of Columbus.
David is survived by his wife, Susan, to whom he was married 54 years; three children, James, of Schuylkill Haven, Carolyn, of Ossining, N.Y., and Sr. Mary Raymond, of Nashville, Tenn.; three sisters, Davella, Rosemary and Diane; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated April 21 at St. Patrick RCC with Father Edward Connelly officiating and interment thereafter was held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
The family requests contributions in David's memory to be sent to St. Patrick's Memorial Fund, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901 Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.
