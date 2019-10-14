Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Dawn M. Erdock, 75, of Saint Clair, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Good Shepard Specialty Hospital, Bethlehem.

Born in West Mahanoy Township, Sept. 24, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Royce and Ruth (Jeffrey) Mensinger.

She was a sales clerk at the former Value City, Pottsville, and was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Erdock Jr.; two sisters, Linda McHugh and Bonnie Davidson.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Joseph Erdock Sr.; two daughters, Heather Kenderdine, of Saint Clair, and Tamara Charters and her husband, Joseph, of Friedensburg; brother, Jeffery Mensinger, of Williamsport; sister, Robin Mensinger, of Zion Grove; four grandchildren, Britney, Chelsea, Shelby and Bailey; five great-grandchildren, Brett, Layla, Rylee, Kevin and Harper; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, from Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair. Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 131 S. Morris St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. The Rev. James Carroll will officiate. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with Panachida at 7:30 p.m. and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to http://www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 14, 2019
