Dawn M. Kimmel

Dawn M. Kimmel Obituary

Dawn M. Kimmel, 78, of Tower City, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 21, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born July 16, 1942, in Reading, she was a daughter of Arthur and Mary Wagner Ritzman.

She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tower City.

Dawn was a devoted mother and grandmother to her family. They were her pride and joy. She will be deeply missed. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at Tower View Apartments.

In addition to her parents, Dawn was preceded in death by her husband, Guy, in 1998; a son, Robert Kimmel; two daughters, Teresa Neiman and Lori Laing.

Surviving are two daughters, Bonnie Readinger, of Lykens, and Barb Fisher, of Halifax; five brothers, Jack Wagner, of Mount Joy, Arthur Ritzman, of Lebanon, Carl Ritzman, of Blandon, Terry and Claude Ritzman, both of Pine Grove; great-grandchildren and 15 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Dawn's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. Maureen Duffy-Guy officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will be private in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Fearnot. Memorial donations in Dawn's name can be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 446 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
