Dean Andrew Boe, 55, of Hegins, passed away Wednesday, July 1, at his best friend and companions' home in Minersville.
Born Aug. 26, 1964, in Pottsville, he was a son of Edith (Schneck) Boe, of Pine Grove, and Paul Boe, of Hegins.
Dean was a graduate of Pine Grove High School and Penn State University, where he received an associates degree in micro computer engineering. He served in the Army with the Army Rangers and worked for various companies as an electrical engineer.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his four daughters; brother, Timothy Boe, Schuylkill Haven; best friend and companion, Michelle O'Brien, Minersville; his dogs, Edison and Einstein.
Any donations may be given to the donors . Private interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2020