Dean L. Fetterolf, 75, of Lavelle, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 10, 2019.



Born in Pitman, May 14, 1943, a son of the late Arch and Maude (Judd) (Brosius) Fetterolf.



Dean was a member of Christ's United Lutheran Church, Gordon, where he served several terms on Church Council, and served as vice president for several terms. He belonged to the Lutheran Church Men, where he was secretary for 15 years. Dean graduated from Tri-Valley High School in 1961, and from Williamsport Technical Institute, where he studied electronics equipment repair. He served in the Army Security Agency from 1964 to 1967, where he received training in the electronic repair field including intercepting radio equipment, tape recorder repair and transistor theory. He was honorably discharged in 1968 with the rank of Specialist fifth class as an Intercept Equipment Repair Chief. Dean served overseas in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966 and in Sinop, Turkey, from 1967 to 1968. While in the service, Dean received the following medals: Good Conduct Medal, Merit Unit Commendation National Defense Services Medal, 2 Overseas bars, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Services Medal, and a rifle sharp shooter medal.



After being discharged, Dean worked in his family business from 1968 to 1983; Ashland State General Hospital as the Facility Maintenance Manager from 1983 to 1992; Ashland Regional Medical Center as the Physical Plant Manager from 1992 to 1994; the Mahanoy State Correction Institute as a Plumber Instructor from 1994 to 1998; Loysville Youth Development Complex as the Facility Maintenance Manager I from 1998 to 2006; and the Bureau of Juvenile Justice Services, Harrisburg, as the Facility Maintenance Manager III from 2006 to 2012. Dean retired in 2012. While employed by the Loysville Complex and the Bureau of Juvenile Services, Dean was a member of the PA Facility Manager Association and served as Membership Chair for 12 years, one year as 2nd Vice Chairperson, one year as 1st Vice Chairperson and one year as Chairperson. Dean received the following awards while a member of the PFMA: Three Outstanding Achievement Awards; One Engineer of the Year Award; and One Director of the Year Award from the Bureau of Juvenile Justice Services.



Dean belonged to the following organizations: Life Member of the AMVETS, Member of the American Legion; Served on the Citizen's Cemetery Board, Lavelle, for 30 years where he served as president of the board for 15 years. He was the Republican Committee person for Butler Township Lavelle District for 15 years; he served on the Schuylkill County Republican Executive Board for eight years; and he served one term of six years as Butler Township Supervisor.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was one brother, James Fetterolf.



Dean married Barbara Zimmerman Fetterolf on Feb. 19, 1966, in Helfenstein, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Carole Kane and her husband, Dennis, Ashland; a son, Douglas and his wife, Lindsay, Lavelle; granddaughters, Amanda Lazor and her husband, Thomas, Ashland, Megan Woodward and her husband, Andrew, Ashland, Allison Kane and her fiance , Nicholas Perehinec, Maryland, Jacquie Kane and Nicole Kane,both of Ashland, Devan Fetterolf, Ashland; grandsons, Kolton Fetterolf and Tyson Fetterolf, both of Ashland; one great-granddaughter, Jaedyn Lazor; two great-grandsons, Aidan Lazor and Bradeyn Lazor; all of Ashland; one brother, Terry "Smoke" Fetterolf and his wife, Ruth, Pitman; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in memory of Dean to Christ's United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland, PA 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth, III supervisor.



901 Centre St

Ashland , PA 17921

