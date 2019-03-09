Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanna A. Fetterman. View Sign





She was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Lewistown, to the late Howard and Helen "Mull" Brouse.



Deanna graduated from Ringtown High School and shortly after, she married her husband, Larry E. Fetterman, who passed away in October of 2015. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown. She also served as judge of elections for Union Township for many years and was fond of doing crafts and she enjoyed to read.



Besides her husband, Larry, and her parents, Deanna was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Brouse and William Brouse.



Surviving are one son, Larry Fetterman with his wife, Cathy, of Dallas, Texas; one daughter, Susan Censier, of Mount Joy; three grandchildren, Renee Censier, Aimee Censier and Bryan Fetterman; five step-grandchildren, Kristina Frank, Jack Kelley, Nathan Moore, Jeremy Moore and Tiffany Awalt.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, in St. John's Lutheran Memorial Park in Ringtown, with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating services. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements.



