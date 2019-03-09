Deanna A. Fetterman, 80, of Ringtown, passed away Thursday, March 7, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanna A. Fetterman.
She was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Lewistown, to the late Howard and Helen "Mull" Brouse.
Deanna graduated from Ringtown High School and shortly after, she married her husband, Larry E. Fetterman, who passed away in October of 2015. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown. She also served as judge of elections for Union Township for many years and was fond of doing crafts and she enjoyed to read.
Besides her husband, Larry, and her parents, Deanna was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Brouse and William Brouse.
Surviving are one son, Larry Fetterman with his wife, Cathy, of Dallas, Texas; one daughter, Susan Censier, of Mount Joy; three grandchildren, Renee Censier, Aimee Censier and Bryan Fetterman; five step-grandchildren, Kristina Frank, Jack Kelley, Nathan Moore, Jeremy Moore and Tiffany Awalt.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, in St. John's Lutheran Memorial Park in Ringtown, with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating services. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 9, 2019