Debbie L. Ryan

Debbie L. Ryan Obituary

Debbie L. Ryan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, of Hazle Street, Tamaqua, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Bethlehem at 62 years of age.

Born Thursday, Nov. 7, 1957, in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Marlene D. (Gerber) Steigerwalt.

Surviving are her husband of 37 years, Phillip M. "Flip" Ryan III; sons, James A. "Jamie" Ryan and his wife, Anastasia, of Brighton, Mich., Phillip Michael Ryan IV, of Tamaqua, John T. "Jack" Ryan, of Pottsville; her grandchildren whom she adored, Augustus "Auggie," Arianna, Teagan, Declan, Archer, Mabel and Millie; aunts, uncles and cousins.

A 1975 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Deb matriculated to Penn State University. Deb worked for Schuylkill County Public Assistance Office, and had previous stints with Children & Youth, and Office of Aging in Carbon County.

Deb, was a member of St. John XXIII R.C.C.. She enjoyed walks at the reservoir with Flip and their German Shepherd, Gia. Deb so enjoyed following Jamie during his collegiate football day's while playing for the University of Notre Dame, and then Mike during his career playing for the University of Connecticut. Family was Deb's main priority. She will be missed by all.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. 570-668-2550. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, from St. John XXIII R.C.C., 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Friends shall be received at the end of Mass. Interment will be in St. Jerome R.C.C. Cemetery, Tamaqua. Memorials may be sent to Tamaqua Carbon/, 33 W. Ridge St., Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 5, 2020
