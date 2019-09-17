|
Deborah A. Zimmerman, 71, of Pine Grove, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, in Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark, N.J.
Born Aug. 2, 1948, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. and M. Doris Fetherolf Huber.
Deborah was a 1966 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was affiliated with Outwood Lutheran Church, Pine Grove. She had been employed as a secretary for American General Life Insurance Co.
Preceding her in death were two brothers, Robert C. Huber and Donald E. Huber.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, John M. Zimmerman, and her daughter, Lisa J. Zimmerman, of Nashville, Tenn.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a calling time from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Outwood Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, c/o Marilyn Daubert, 510 Pine Hill Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in Deborah's memory.
