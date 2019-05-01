Deborah J. Thomas, 65, of Barnesville Drive, Barnesville, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospice House.
Born in Ashland, Nov. 10, 1953, she was a daughter of Albert and Regina Kurpell Kenesky.
She attended Marian Catholic High School and McCann School of Business.
Deborah was a member of St. Richard's Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was employed as a customer service manager of Down River in Hazleton for 44 years.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her son, Daniel A. Thomas, of New Jersey; a granddaughter, Haley Ann Thomas, of New Jersey; her mother, Regina Kenesky, of Frackville; a brother, Francis Kenesky, of Frackville; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in St. Richard's Church, 799 Barnesville Drive, Barnesville, PA 18214. The Rev. Leo Maletz will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. in the church. Burial will be held in Sky-View Memorial Park, 108 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 1, 2019