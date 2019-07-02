Deborah L. Whipple Gilbert, 60, of Girardville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday at her residence.



Born in the former Ashland State General Hospital, she was a daughter of Emma Spiece Whipple and the late Emlem Whipple.



She lived for many years in Key West, Fla., as a manager for a boating company. She was an independent jewelry maker and also worked in the construction field. She was a volunteer for Wings Program in Chicago, serving victims of domestic violence. She loved animals and rescued many rabbits through the House Rabbit Society and the SPCA.



She was of the Methodist faith.



In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Mark D. Whipple.



Debbie is survived by her mother, her brother, Emlen Whipple, two sisters, Susan McMahan and Nancy Whipple, all of Girardville; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, with the Rev. Robert Smith officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



