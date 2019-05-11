Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Sue "Bix" Slane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Sue "Bix" Slane, 61, of Minersville, passed away Wednesday at the Reading Hospital.



She was born in Pottsville, on April 18, 1958, a daughter of the late Eva Kimmel and Mervin Bixler.



She was a graduate of Minersville Area High School, Class of 1976.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, David Bixler; brother-in-law, Fred Kopinetz; and granddaughter, Layla Pearl Nettles.



She is survived by three daughters, Natalie L. Slane, Brittany, wife of Matthew Nettles, and Nicole Slane; two sisters, Sandra Kopinetz and Connie Donadieu. She is also survived by grandson, Ashton Joseph Slane; and her companion, Robin Tresize.



"Bix" loved to sing, dance and cook. She loved to just have fun and enjoy a glass or two of "water." In years past, she had loved her Saturday nights at Sparky's. Her recent favorite pastimes were spending time with her grandson and her "Bun" Robin.



A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A religious service will commence at 11 a.m., with Pastor Joan Weiderhold officiating, at the funeral home. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.



