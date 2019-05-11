Deborah Sue "Bix" Slane

Deborah Sue "Bix" Slane, 61, of Minersville, passed away Wednesday at the Reading Hospital.

She was born in Pottsville, on April 18, 1958, a daughter of the late Eva Kimmel and Mervin Bixler.

She was a graduate of Minersville Area High School, Class of 1976.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, David Bixler; brother-in-law, Fred Kopinetz; and granddaughter, Layla Pearl Nettles.

She is survived by three daughters, Natalie L. Slane, Brittany, wife of Matthew Nettles, and Nicole Slane; two sisters, Sandra Kopinetz and Connie Donadieu. She is also survived by grandson, Ashton Joseph Slane; and her companion, Robin Tresize.

"Bix" loved to sing, dance and cook. She loved to just have fun and enjoy a glass or two of "water." In years past, she had loved her Saturday nights at Sparky's. Her recent favorite pastimes were spending time with her grandson and her "Bun" Robin.

A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A religious service will commence at 11 a.m., with Pastor Joan Weiderhold officiating, at the funeral home. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 11, 2019
